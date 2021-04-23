The Buddy Holly Center announces 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series Line-up

Please be advised the Buddy Holly Center is a City of Lubbock facility and will adhere to any policies outlined by the City of Lubbock regarding Covid-19. Occupancy may be limited and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For the most up to date requirements for in-person activities, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org. Please be advised that no outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Policies will be enforced at the gate.