The Buddy Holly Center announces 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series Line-up

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Center announces that the annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, is returning this summer for its 21st season.
The Summer Showcase Concert Series is an opportunity to experience all that the Buddy Holly Center has to offer for free!
In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to visit Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.
This summer, the Buddy Holly Center is pleased to bring the following line-up to Meadows Courtyard:
Line-up
May 20th: Element
May 27th: Jenni Dale Lord Band
June 3rd: Gypsy Jayne
June 10th: Anthony Garcia
June 17th: Mariachi Mexico Lindo
June 24th: No Dry County
July 1st: Plain Brown Wrapper
July 8th: Wendy Colonna
July 15th: Cathy Jewell
July 22nd: Joy Harris
July 29th: The Joe Trevino Band
August 5th: Darren Welch Group
August 12th: The Selfless Lovers
August 19th: Mike Pritchard Tribute Concert
Performances are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20 – August 19.
These performances will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #SummerShowcase2021.
Please be advised the Buddy Holly Center is a City of Lubbock facility and will adhere to any policies outlined by the City of Lubbock regarding Covid-19. Occupancy may be limited and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. For the most up to date requirements for in-person activities, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org. Please be advised that no outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Policies will be enforced at the gate.
The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B.
The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We would like express our thanks for the generous support of both our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, United Supermarkets, Brad Green, Ambrosia Catering, Covenant Health, Tarpley Music, Visit Lubbock, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., Betenbough Homes, FastSigns, and Scarborough Specialties.
The concert series is in collaboration with City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc.
