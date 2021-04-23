City says water entered Citizens Tower through underground tunnels

The City of Lubbock continues to work closely with the construction contractor and all relevant parties to further assess and repair the damage to the UCSC. At this time there is no definite timeframe on when the building will be fully repaired and operational. However, a limited number of City employees will be able to work from the first floor of the UCSC starting Monday, April 26. It will not be open to the public. Utility Customer Service representatives are available in the lobby of Citizens Tower, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, if residents need assistance or want to make an in-person payment with the self-serve payment kiosks.