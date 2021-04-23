City says water entered Citizens Tower through underground tunnels

Provided by City of Lubbock
On March 12, 2021, significant rainfall flooded and damaged Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K, and the City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Center (UCSC), 1401 Avenue K. Citizens Tower sustained minimal damage and operational disruption while the UCSC sustained substantial damage, and its operations are currently housed in other City facilities.
Through the initial investigation, City officials say the water is believed to have entered the Municipal Garage construction site, adjacent to both buildings, and flooded the underground tunnels between the buildings. However, a more thorough assessment will be given after the investigation is complete.
The City of Lubbock continues to work closely with the construction contractor and all relevant parties to further assess and repair the damage to the UCSC. At this time there is no definite timeframe on when the building will be fully repaired and operational. However, a limited number of City employees will be able to work from the first floor of the UCSC starting Monday, April 26. It will not be open to the public. Utility Customer Service representatives are available in the lobby of Citizens Tower, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, if residents need assistance or want to make an in-person payment with the self-serve payment kiosks.