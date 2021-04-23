Home destroyed in structure fire in Levelland, no injuries reported

By Chelsea Collinsworth | April 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 6:54 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Fire Department, Levelland police and EMS responded to a structure fire behind Levelland City Park Friday morning, according to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press.

Emergency crews were called near Ave. T. The home was destroyed but no injuries have been reported.

The house had a single occupant who was not at home at the time of the fire.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 3 p.m.

Fire Marshal Jay McKay says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

