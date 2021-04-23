Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:
Softball
Levelland 10 Estacado 0
Forsan 14 Tahoka 2
Brownfield 29 Dimmitt 1
Plainview 21 Caprock 3
Monterey 10 Lubbock High 4
Frenship 12 Midland 2
Snyder 16 Lake View 0
Coronado 15 Lubbock Cooper 5
Baseball
Lockney 15 Olton 0
Nazareth 13 Clarendon 2
Kress 10 Claude 4
Plainview 15 Caprock 1
Levelland 14 Lake View 1
O’Donnell 11 Tahoka 2
Snyder 4 Big Spring 1
Seminole 10 Pecos 2
Abilene Wylie 9 Lubbock High 0
New Deal 18 Hale Center 0
Lubbock Cooper 12 Monterey 0
Estacado 18 Sweetwater 5
Brownfield 22 Kermit 11
Coronado 7 Abilene Cooper 4
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.