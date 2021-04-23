Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, April 23

By Pete Christy | April 23, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:56 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball playoff scores for Friday night:

Softball

Levelland 10 Estacado 0

Forsan 14 Tahoka 2

Brownfield 29 Dimmitt 1

Plainview 21 Caprock 3

Monterey 10 Lubbock High 4

Frenship 12 Midland 2

Snyder 16 Lake View 0

Coronado 15 Lubbock Cooper 5

Baseball

Lockney 15 Olton 0

Nazareth 13 Clarendon 2

Kress 10 Claude 4

Plainview 15 Caprock 1

Levelland 14 Lake View 1

O’Donnell 11 Tahoka 2

Snyder 4 Big Spring 1

Seminole 10 Pecos 2

Abilene Wylie 9 Lubbock High 0

New Deal 18 Hale Center 0

Lubbock Cooper 12 Monterey 0

Estacado 18 Sweetwater 5

Brownfield 22 Kermit 11

Coronado 7 Abilene Cooper 4

