I Beat Pete State Championship Challenge vs. Brownfield & Lubbock Christian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, it’s a challenge with two of our area’s State Championship teams: Brownfield & Lubbock Christian. Unfortunately, Southcrest Christian & the Lubbock Titans were unable to make the challenge.
We had a 4 corner three-point challenge out at the Rip Griffin Center.
My team took on Brownfield and then Lubbock Christian. The winners would meet for the Challenge Championship provided my team didn’t win both matches. That was doubtful.
It’s always fun taking on State Champions.
This is challenge #982 as I work towards 1,000. If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
I Beat Pete is brought to you by A.S, Dent Shop.
