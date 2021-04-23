Voice of Hope reaches out to survivors in wake of National Rape Day hoax

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we enter Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an alarming trend has surfaced on TikTok. If you look at the hashtag for April 24, users claim it’s National Rape Day and users are warning people to stay home.
Police and the rape crisis center are aware of the rumors, and they say you have nothing to worry about.
USA Today fact checkers and TikTok representatives say there is no evidence that this is a threat to users.
Leslies Timmons with Voice of Hope says 80 to 90% of the time, a rapist is someone you know.
“Our statistics most the time predators and perpetrators of sexual assault is someone that the victim knows, it’s not like, what you’ve seen on TV before when they’re high, or they’re hiding behind an alley and somebody jumps out and grabs you and sexually assault you. It really just doesn’t happen that way,” Timmons said.
With that in mind, it can be difficult for survivors to come forward. Timmons wants to spread the message that “we believe you.”
“They fear that people will blame them for what happened. So sometimes people are afraid to come forward. But if you’ve gone through this experience, you know that it’s a horrific crime, nothing that you did or said caused this to happen to you. It’s not your fault. There is help for you,” Timmons said.
The hardest part is coming forward, but Voice of Hope advocates will be with you every step of the way.
“If it’s been 120 hours, we really encourage people to go to the hospital to get a sexual assault exam. An advocate from voice of hope will be dispatched and will be there throughout the entire exam with you. There is hope out there,” Timmons said.
Lubbock police released a statement about this trend, saying: “We are actively monitoring social media. We are also in contact with local agencies. We encourage anyone who is the victim of a direct threat to make a report.”
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.