Outgoing Masked Rider reflects after taking on role during challenging times

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only five dozen people have donned the cape, hat, and mask to represent Texas Tech as the iconic Masked Rider. Cameron Hekkert, a native of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is the only one to do so during a global pandemic. This was all unknown thirteen months ago, when the audition process faced an unexpected hiatus.
“Tryouts started in February of 2020, and then mid-March was when we were supposed to go through the second phase of tryouts. That was when everything was put on hold, and then the middle of August was when it was officially, publicly announced,” Hekkert said.
At Friday’s ceremony, Stephanie Rhode, a long-time coordinator with the Texas Tech Spirit Program reminded the largely-masked crowd of the limitations Hekkert faced in the previous eight months.
“Emily (Brodbeck) passed her the reins under a tree at the Engineering Key. There were four of us there. She was extremely happy to have the job,” said Rhode. “She did get to lead the team out onto the field, but as soon as she ran down the field, she left.”
Even though Hekkert faced a year filled with challenging circumstances, she kept a positive outlook.
“I just had to keep reminding myself I’m blessed to be able to do this. A lot of people are going through times a lot rougher than us,” she said. “And I think also, that’s what was so great about it is that we were able to bring joy and put smiles on peoples faces when they were going through such a struggle during this pandemic.”
During her final speech, the outgoing Rider was much more emotional as she looked back on last year’s experience.
“Even though the landscape of what my appearances looked like were so much different than in recent years, I’m still so grateful to have made any at all. I remember this time last year, we were wondering if there would even be a 2020-2021 Masked Rider. And so, being able to stand up here today and say I’ve made 166 appearances is really impressive to me,” she said at the podium, while wiping tears from her face.
Filling her role is Lubbock-native Ashley Adams, a close friend who served as one of her assistants this last year.
“Finally to Ashley... I’m so excited for you to start this journey. It’s truly amazing, and I think in the next few hours, especially, I think you’re going to find just how amazing this job is, and that it truly is the best job in the world,” she said while glancing over to her. “And, I’m so glad I’m going to be here to be able to watch you take the reins, be with you through that entire year, and be that support.”
For Adams, this is a childhood dream more than 15 years in the making.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted. In Lubbock, they used to do this “Spotlight Kid of the Week,” and when I was in kindergarten, they asked me “What do you want to be when you grow up?,” and I said “The Masked Rider, " she said. “And so it’s incredible, being a Lubbock native. I really understand what this tradition is, and be able to continue to do that is just incredible.”
Hekkert plans to attend Texas Tech School of Law. She was already accepting before she became Masked Rider 59.
The Raider Red segment of the sprit program was also affected by the pandemic. Triston Colquett and Jacey Ross served during the 2019-2020 year, and they finally had the chance to say goodbye during the annual “Passing of Guns” ceremony, which immediately followed.
“It was a very weird process going through it because we both thought we were going to be done in April when Covid hit, and we got to keep the suits for a little while. and keep doing a couple appearances here and there, " Colquett said.
As for the mascot there in attendance, his identity will be revealed next April.
