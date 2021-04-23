Shooting in central Lubbock leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

Investigators found that an additional individual provided Sanchez a ride home from work. When Sanchez arrived, she found Infante inside the apartment armed with a pistol. Sanchez retreated to the vehicle she arrived in attempting to escape from Infante, who then exited the apartment with the pistol. Infante approached the vehicle’s driver-side window and fired across the vehicle, past the driver, and struck Sanchez in the face. Infante then shot himself.