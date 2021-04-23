Touring acts return to Lubbock, 100% capacity for fall shows

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many performers, last year felt as “Cold as Ice,” but now acts are returning to the stage at Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock.
Holly Fields, director of marketing and sales, says phones are ringing off the hook.
“Everyone is excited to go back out there, open up shows. I think we’re ready. We’re being very careful. We’re doing very stringent cleanliness standards,” Fields said.
Seating at the venue is currently at 75 percent capacity with social distancing, expecting to be back at 100 percent by the fall.
“We’re kind of just assessing as we go along. Right now, we have sold Foreigner and Dwight Yoakam at 100 percent capacity, with knowing that we may have to change. We’re just being flexible. Our promoters understand,” Fields said.
Tickets went on sale Friday morning for Foreigner’s concert in August and Dwight Yoakam’s in October.
The clerk says several fans stepped in line as soon as the box office opened, .
“Getting tickets for Dwight Yoakam, yeah baby! I mean this guy has got it going on,” fan Donnie Williamson said.
Lubbock’s own David Gaschen will perform in May. Comedian Brian Regan and Chef Alton Brown will hit the stage later in the year.
The hall’s inaugural Broadway season will start with “Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story,” in October.
“I think people are ready to go on their date nights, to have celebrations, and to come in and have some joy and fun through music,” Fields said.
“Unbelievable, it needs to happen,” Williamson added.
The venue has a mask and clear bag policy in place to help reduce touch points.
“I talk to a lot of other venues in the country, and we’re one of the first theaters that are really going forward and stepping up and opening up. They’re following suit,” Fields said.
Fields says if you go to the box office to grab tickets, you’ll save some money, skipping out on processing fees when you purchase online.
