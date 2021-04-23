Sunny weather expected Saturday, Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some nice weather ahead for Saturday and summer-like temperatures for Sunday.
While isolated severe storms impacted a small area of the South Plains earlier the storms have moved east and will not impact the region tonight or the weekend.
It will be slightly cooler Saturday but it will be mostly sunny, light winds and in the mid 70s.
Sunday will remain sunny and south to southwest winds will increase in the afternoon and push the temps to the 80s to 90 degrees over the region.
Wildfire potential will increase Sunday through Tuesday with warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity.
A slight chance of storms could return to the South Plains by Tuesday and Wednesday with a possibility of severe storms.
Typical spring weather will continue over the next five to seven days.
