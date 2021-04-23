West Texas Alzheimer’s Association hosting first ever Battle of the Stands Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Battle of the Stands is happening Saturday, Apr. 23. Lemonade stands that is. The West Texas Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association is preparing for its first-ever Battle of the Stands.
The Lubbock area is facing off in a friendly competition against El Paso to see who can raise the most funds for their area.
Leyna Ford with the West Texas Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association explains how you can help.
“We had participants for the ‘longest day’ that wanted to do a lemonade stand in Lubbock, and also in El Paso. So we decided to add that component of a little friendly competition and make it into an event,” Ford said. “The Lubbock team this weekend will be out at the Wolfforth Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have lemonade, and refreshments, and cookies, and things like that as well as some awareness materials for Alzheimer’s.
This is just one of the many ways the group raises money throughout the year.
Funds will help those impacted by the disease in 80 counties including Lubbock, the Panhandle, El Paso, and the Permian Basin. The organization also hosts the ‘Longest Day’ event which is celebrated on summer solstice, happening on June 20, 2021.
The group’s biggest fundraiser “The Walk To End Alzheimer’s” will be on October 30th, 2021.
If you want more information on how you can volunteer head on over to the website, click here.
