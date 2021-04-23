12-year-old arrested in drowning death of half-brother at Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives with the Tyler Police Department arrested the 12-year-old half-brother of the 6-year-old boy who died after he was found unresponsive in a local motel bathtub on April 15.
According to a press release, the half-brother of the victim was charged with second-degree felony manslaughter Thursday and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Tyler. The case will now be filed with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
On April 15 Tyler police responded to one of the rooms of the Town House Motel. The child was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and then transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital.
The child died after being removed from life support and his body was sent for an autopsy at Southwest Forensics in Dallas.
This case is still under investigation.
