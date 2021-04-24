City of Lubbock will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccination clinics, for adults 18 years of age or older, beginning Tuesday, April 27. Appointments for this vaccine can be made starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 26, by calling the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933, or by visiting [mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine]mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine.