A mild, pleasant Saturday leading to hotter Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanks to a cold front, Saturday will be a little drier and a bit milder. An area of high pressure keeps our skies clear for the next few days. Expect highs in the upper 70s, and the low 80s toward the Permian Basin. The wind will eventually shift toward the south, which will bring a milder night and a hot next couple days.
TODAY: Sunny, high of 78°, N 15
TONIGHT: Clear, low of 50°, SSW 25
With dry, hot, and windy conditions, the fire risk will be a bit elevated over the next few days. Right now it looks like the the best chance of rain will be Wednesday morning, with the chance of a few isolated showers.
