Texas Tech baseball evens the series with Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball bounced back after their game one loss against Baylor, with a 4-1 win in game two.
The Red Raiders and the Bears put on a defensive showcase to start the game, holding each other scoreless through the first five innings. Then both teams managed to score one run in the sixth inning. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, with bases loaded, Braxton Fulford’s RBI double gave Texas Tech the 4-1 lead. In the top of the ninth, the Red Raiders were able to force three straight outs to seal the win.
Texas Tech and Baylor both recorded seven hits in the game. The Red Raiders left five batters on base, while the Bears left four. Tech struck out four batters in the game, compared to Baylor’s 11 strikeouts.
The rubber match is set for Sunday, April 25,at 2 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN Plus.
