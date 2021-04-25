Hot and breezy today

KCBD Daybreak Sunday Weather - 04/25/2021
By Robert Gauthreaux III | April 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT - Updated April 25 at 9:48 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wind has shifted generally to the SW, and so the heat is on. We started with a mild morning, and this afternoon will reach 90° with winds around 20-25mph. Expect an even milder night tonight under mostly clear skies. Monday will be a repeat, with a slightly less hot afternoon Tuesday.

TODAY: High of 90°, SW 20-25, sunny

TONIGHT: Low of 60, SSW 20, mostly clear

The chance of rain looks better and better early Wednesday morning! Some thunderstorms are possible, with perhaps even a slight chance for severe weather. We’ll continue to assess the risk as we get closer.

-RG3

