Hot and breezy today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wind has shifted generally to the SW, and so the heat is on. We started with a mild morning, and this afternoon will reach 90° with winds around 20-25mph. Expect an even milder night tonight under mostly clear skies. Monday will be a repeat, with a slightly less hot afternoon Tuesday.
TODAY: High of 90°, SW 20-25, sunny
TONIGHT: Low of 60, SSW 20, mostly clear
The chance of rain looks better and better early Wednesday morning! Some thunderstorms are possible, with perhaps even a slight chance for severe weather. We’ll continue to assess the risk as we get closer.
-RG3
