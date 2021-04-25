Texas Tech baseball drops series to Baylor with 13-3 loss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For only the second time this year, Texas Tech baseball dropped a Big 12 conference series after a 13-3 loss to Baylor Sunday afternoon.
The Bears got an early jump start, scoring two runs in the first inning. The Red Raiders were held scoreless until the sixth inning, but were already trailing by four runs.
Tech scored a run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth inning to try and crawl back into the game, but Baylor didn’t let up. The Bears also scored in each of those innings including five runs in the seventh inning and tacking on three more in the ninth.
Texas Tech was held to just seven hits in the game, while giving up 13 to Baylor. Tech left nine runners on base, compared to seven for the Bears. The Red Raiders recorded six strike outs in the game, while striking out 13 times on offense.
Next, Texas Tech will take another break from conference play and host a one game midweek match-up against New Mexico on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Rip Griffin Park. The game is set to broadcast on ESPN Plus.
