Buddy Holly Hall to host Price is Right Live™ in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Buddy Holly Hall of the Performing Arts & Sciences will play host to The Price is Right Live™ stage show on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. online at buddyhollyhall.com and at the Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401. Tickets range in price from $30.75 - $75.75 plus taxes and fees. V.I.P. packages area also available.