Colorado City woman killed after rollover crash in Sweetwater Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Colorado City woman was killed after a crash in Sweetwater Sunday afternoon.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a rollover on I-20 around 12:40 p.m.
A pickup truck carrying a trailer was traveling west on I-20 when the driver, Randy Chambers, 63, attempted a lane change and lost control of the vehicle, according to DPS. The driver overcorrected to the right and went into a left skid causing the pickup to rollover on its top.
Passenger, Connie Chambers, 62, died at the scene. The driver was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater with incapacitating injuries. According to DPS, both the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.
The crash is currently under investigation.
