Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Early voting soon ending in Lubbock County, Johnson & Johnson shots soon available again, Oscars winners rundown

KCBD Daybreak Today - Mon., April 26
By Michael Cantu | April 26, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 7:48 AM

Early voting ends Tuesday for the May 1 election.

What will the weather be like today?

This is the final week for COVID vaccine clinics inside the Lubbock Civic Center.

A full U.S. troop withdrawal is currently underway in Afghanistan.

  • Orders to get troops out of the country went into effect Sunday and will continue through Sept. 11.
  • The original May 1 deadline was pushed back because of continued violence against Afghanistan by the Taliban.
  • Read more here: U.S. Military Begins Final Withdrawal From Afghanistan

The Kremlin is suggesting President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet in June.

  • The president previously called for a summit to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions.
  • The president will be in Europe in June for the G7 and NATO summits.

The movie “Nomadland” won best picture during Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

