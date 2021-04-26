Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Early voting ends Tuesday for the May 1 election.
- The Lubbock ballot includes an anti-abortion ordinance and school bond election for Lubbock-Cooper ISD.
- More than 17,000 people have voted in the county.
This is the final week for COVID vaccine clinics inside the Lubbock Civic Center.
- The health department will resume offering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with Moderna.
- Appointments can be scheduled after 10 a.m. today.
A full U.S. troop withdrawal is currently underway in Afghanistan.
- Orders to get troops out of the country went into effect Sunday and will continue through Sept. 11.
- The original May 1 deadline was pushed back because of continued violence against Afghanistan by the Taliban.
The Kremlin is suggesting President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet in June.
- The president previously called for a summit to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions.
- The president will be in Europe in June for the G7 and NATO summits.
The movie “Nomadland” won best picture during Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
- Chloé Zhao became the second woman and first woman of color to win best director.
- Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand won best acting Oscars.
- Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn took best supporting acting awards.
