Error in Spanish found on voting mailer sent to registered voters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD is highlighting an error found in the Spanish section of the voter mailer sent out to registered households in Lubbock County. The mailer says election day is Tuesday, May 1st. However, the correct date is Saturday, May 1st.
Tuesday is the last day of early voting. Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. On Saturday on Election Day, polls will up at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters are voting on whether or not to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn and select citizens can vote on a $420 million dollar bond for school construction projects related to Lubbock-Cooper ISD including a new comprehensive high school and other new campuses.
Dorothy Kennedy, the Lubbock County Elections Administrator, says so far, turnout has been “pretty good’.
“We don’t have anything to actually compare it to. Because I know a lot of people have been looking at the alcohol numbers from 2009. But that was countywide, where this is only citywide. So it’s really hard. But the turnout has been strong and steady.”
Dorothy encourages voters to take advantage of the last day of voting tomorrow on Tuesday, saying people often find themselves busy on Saturdays.
To find a sample ballot and polling locations, click here. Take note on Saturday, United Supermarket locations will not serve as polling locations, unlike during early voting.
