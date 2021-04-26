First Alert Weather: Isolated tornadoes, very large hail possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heat, wind, dust, and an elevated grassland fire danger return today. A chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe, returns tomorrow.
Yesterday a high of 92° was recorded at the Lubbock airport. It was the City’s first 90-degree-day in 190 days. The last was October 17 with 93°. The average high for the date? 78°. The record high? 104° (on the date in 2012).
The most notable change today will be the increase in cloudiness. Otherwise, like yesterday, this afternoon will be windy, dry, and hot. Wind Advisories and Fire Weather (aka Red Flag) Warnings are in effect through early evening. These are reminders that NO BURN conditions are expected or underway.
Change comes tomorrow with a chance of rain, courtesy of scattered thunderstorms. These storms, however, may bring severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening. Possible threats include all forms of severe weather, including an isolated tornado or two, very large hail, and damaging strong winds.
Tomorrow’s storms likely will produce frequent and intense lightning and possible flooding rains.
We are, of course, watching developments and will keep you updated. Keep an eye on our forecast here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App - it’s free to download from your app/play store.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.