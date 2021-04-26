LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Severe Weather expected to return to the South Plains over next 24 hours. A strong upper level system will begin to affect our weather tomorrow afternoon and continue to be part of our forecast through Thursday.
We have designated Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday as a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will develop tomorrow afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Some of the storms will be capable of large hail, high winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and possible tornado development.
Some storms will occur along and east of the caprock tomorrow with widespread development of storms likely tomorrow evening and into Wednesday.
The chances of showers and storms will linger into Thursday but will be lower by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will be warm again tomorrow with 80s for the area.
By the way, Lubbock recorded a high of 90 degrees on this Monday, 6 degrees short of the record of day.
It will be cooler by Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon temps will remain in the 60s and 70s with clouds hanging around the region.
Looking ahead toward late week, mostly sunny and hot again.
