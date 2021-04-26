Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes at Civic Center during it’s last week as a clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the last week to get your shot at the Civic Center and in hopes of getting the most people fully vaccinated, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available after the federal and state government lifted a pause.
The CDC halted the Johnson and Johnson distribution because out of the 7 million people vaccinated six people experienced rare blood clots.
Pharmacy specialist Larry Pineda says the pause taught doctors that this rare type blood clot is not new to doctors, but now they are better prepared to catch it and treat it.
“The pause is to make sure that everybody’s educated on one the risk, and then the management of the rare event that could occur,” Pineda said.
So far there has not been a controlled study to confidently say that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine causes rare blood clots, but if you experience any of these symptoms a week or two after your shot then let your doctor know.
- Severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Leg swelling
- Persistent abdominal pain
- Easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site
“It’s just bringing it up to the radar so that when if they do see these certain signs and symptoms in a in a patient that’s been vaccinated, you know, around that same time, then we know that that, hey, it could possibly be this type of clot,” Pineda said.
There is a difference between one shot vaccines and two shot vaccines----how the vaccine is carried into the body.
Pineda says two shots are carried by lipid bubbles and Johnson & Johnson uses a non-replicating virus.
“It can’t replicate inside of your body. We have engineered it so that it can’t do that. So, it can’t make you sick. It’ll make you have an immune response, which some people will associate with like, Oh, I feel kind of ill but it’s not, really it’s just your body responding to those components in the vaccine,” Pineda said.
Since the pause, Katherine Wells says that has slowed our vaccination rates slightly.
“So our hope was to be able to use the Johnson and Johnson during this last month of clinic. And the pause for 10 believe it was 10 days or so really prevented us from giving those extra doses of vaccine last week. So this week’s really our last big push at the Civic Center,” Wells said.
