KCBD Mortgage Free For A Year Official Rules 2021

Mortgage Free For A Year Giveaway 2021
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.
1. PROMOTION SPONSORS, DESCRIPTION AND DATES
a. The Mortgage Free for a Year Giveaway (“Promotion”)) is sponsored by KCBD-TV (the “Station”), 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock, Texas, 79414; and PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (“PrimeLending”), 18111 Preston Rd, Suite 900, Dallas, Texas 75252. (“Sponsor(s)”). PrimeLending and not KCBD, is solely responsible for awarding the prize.
b. The Promotion begins at 5/3/2021 at 12:00 AM CST and ends at 11:59 PM CST on 5/27/2021 at 12:00 AM CST and will comprise four weekly drawings (“Weekly Drawing(s)”) to determine four semi-finalists, who will compete in person on 6/3/2021 to determine one winner. Entries must be received by 12:00 AM the day prior to the Weekly Drawing in order to be eligible for that Weekly Drawing. Entries not received by the deadline for or selected in a particular Weekly Drawing will carry over to and be eligible to be drawn in the next Weekly Drawing.
DEADLINE FOR ENTRY TO BE ELIGIBLE
FOR WEEKLY DRAWING DATES
5/06/2021 AT 12:00 AM CST
5/07/2021
5/13/2021 AT 12:00 AM CST
5/14/2021
5/20/2021 AT 12:00 AM CST
5/21/2021
5/27/2021 AT 12:00 AM CST
5/28/2021
c. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
d. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Sponsors and not to Facebook.
2. ELIGIBILITY
a. The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who reside in one of the following Texas counties: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry. Employees of either Sponsor, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Lubbock DMA and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win.
b. Only one entry per person is permitted. Additional entries per person will disqualify all entries from that individual and make them ineligible to win.
c. To remain eligible, by 6/2/2021 each of the four semifinalists must provide official documentation to establish the residential mortgage or rental lease obligation in his/her name, the total number of months remaining on the residential mortgage or rental lease, and the total monthly payment (“Official Payment Documentation”). The sufficiency of the documentation provided is to be determined solely by the Sponsor(s).
d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Sponsors will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. A sponsor will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.
3. ENTRY
a. There is one way to enter this promotion: VIA INTERNET. Beginning at 12:00 AM CST 5/3/2021, individuals can log on to www.kcbd.com/mortgage and fill out the entry form by answering the following questions: “1) Full name, complete address, phone number, and a valid email address; 2) Do you currently Rent or Own?; 3) Do you plan to purchase a home in the next 1-3 months?; and 4) If you currently own your home, what is your approximate interest rate?” Follow the links and instructions.
b. Entry form must be filled out truthfully, accurately, and in its entirety in order to be eligible.
c. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING
a. One prize is available to be awarded: PrimeLending will pay one winner’s total residential mortgage or rental lease for a period of twelve (12) consecutive calendar months (“Payment Period”) beginning with the June 2021 payment up to the total prize cap. The total prize will be based on the winner’s monthly, verified residential mortgage or rental lease payment obligation, capped at a total of $14,400 (or $1,200 per month). In the event that the winner’s mortgage or rental lease has fewer than twelve (12) months remaining as of 6/01/2021, winner will receive payments only for the period covering the remaining term of his or her residential mortgage or rental lease, subject to a $1,200 per month cap. Prize is applicable only for the winner’s legal residence as of 5/03/2021 and will not extend to any other or future residences. If the winner changed or changes legal residence after 05/03/2021 and before payment, he or she forfeits any rights to the prize. The total prize will be paid in one lump sum payment by 8/06/2021 provided winner has provided necessary information and documentation.
b. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
c. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Sponsor may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses.
5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION
a. At each of the four Weekly Drawings, a PrimeLending Representative will randomly draw one semifinalist from the hopper for a KCBD-TV look-live. Semifinalists will be contacted and vetted by phone to ensure that they are eligible to be a semifinalist. If a semifinalist is deemed ineligible, another one will be randomly chosen from all eligible entries.
b. All semifinalists must provide satisfactory Official Payment Documentation by 06/02/2021.
c. To be eligible to win, all semifinalists must be present for a live contest to be held at a designated time on 6/03/2021 at PlainsCapital Bank, 2510 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413.
d. If any of the four semifinalists are unable to timely provide Official Payment Documentation or are otherwise disqualified or deemed ineligible, he/she will be disqualified and a new semifinalist will be selected by random drawing by a PrimeLending Representative. The new semifinalist must provide official documentation prior to the contest drawing on 06/03/2021.
e. For the 06/03/2021 contest, through a random number drawing, each of the four semifinalists will have the opportunity to sit or stand in front of one of four boxes. All four semifinalists will raise their boxes upon a cue given by a PrimeLending representative. The semifinalist with the house under their box will be the sole winner and receive the one prize.
f. If a semifinalist is unable to be present at PlainsCapital Bank, 2510 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 on 6/3/2021 at the designated time, an immediate family member over the age of 18 years old may draw on the semifinalist’s behalf. If an immediate family member is not available, Sponsor(s) reserve the right to disqualify the semifinalist and draw another semifinalist.
g. If a semifinalist or the final winner cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return any required documentation, affidavit of eligibility and release, publicity release, and/or guest/traveling companion release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such person will be disqualified and/or will forfeit the prize.
h. An entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the Promotion, including by entering via text message or providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Station if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion, and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached. Entrant also hereby authorizes Sponsors to contact him/her at the provided number, including for telemarketing calls, until such time that Entrant notifies the Sponsor that he/she revokes said authorization.
i. Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification, all prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the Station at the address below. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. Prize or prize certificates will not be mailed to the winner(s) without the winner’s or winners’ prior written consent in which the winner(s) shall agree to assume its risk of loss. The Station, its sponsor(s), or promotional partner(s) are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.
6. CONDITIONS
a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by Sponsors (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.
b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for a Sponsor or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, a Sponsor may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.
c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:
i. agree to grant the Sponsors a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;
ii. acknowledge that the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and
iii. represent and warrant that: you are 18 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, a Sponsor in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.
e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, the Sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Sponsors may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.
f. The Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Sponsors further reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the control of Sponsors, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Sponsor website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. A Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsors, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Sponsors reserve the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.
g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.
h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:
i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);
ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);
iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;
iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;
v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Texas, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and
vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial. TRIAL BY JURY IS WAIVED.
i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.
7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY
a. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Mortgage Free For A Year Giveaway Winner List or Official Rules Request, KCBD-TV, 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404. A copy of the Official Rules and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio. KCBD-TV, 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
b. By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.kcbd.com/terms-of-service/ (Terms of Use) and https://www.kcbd.com/privacy-policy/ (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of KCBD-TV, 5600 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404
