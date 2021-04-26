KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hoosier

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hoosier, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old German Shepard hound mix who has been at the shelter a little over three weeks.
Hoosier likes to play rough and rowdy, but he does get along with other dogs. He knows how to sit, shake, and maybe speak. Hoosier is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Monday, April 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
