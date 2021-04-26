Lubbock woman’s credit card used hours after her death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hours after a woman died in a camper fire in South Lubbock, a police report was filed claiming the deceased woman’s credit card had been used.
The police report includes a complaint from the woman’s ex-husband saying he had control over several of the woman’s bank accounts and saw a suspicious charge at Bolton’s gas service station at 7:50 p.m. on the day of her death.
The woman, identified as Jacque Lowe in the police report, died in a fire at 6 a.m. that same day.
Lowe’s ex-husband is working with police to provide documentation and bank statements.
The fire happened near FM 1585 and Ave. L on Thursday.
The State Fire Marshals Office, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Special Crimes Unit were all called to assist.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is still under investigation.
