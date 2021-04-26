Saturday night crash in Lubbock County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been confirmed deceased after a fatal crash Saturday, April 24, around 11:37 p.m.
The crash occurred about 2.5 miles southeast of Lubbock on US 84.
A 2007 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on US-84 approaching the intersection with CR2950.
A 2003 Chevy Suburban was wither stopped in the roadway or failed to yield at the yield sign in the crossover of US-84.
Both vehicles collided in the intersection, and then traveled together into the south ditch of US-84, after collision. Both occupants of the Chevy Suburban were pronounced deceased on-scene by EMS personnel.
The victims have been identified as Willie Shawn Lang, 52, of Lubbock and Temeka Lasha Sapp, 37, of Lubbock, TX.
Both occupants of the Ford Expedition were transported to UMC with serious injuries.
