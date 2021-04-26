University Medical Center proposing south Lubbock hospital location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will ask the City of Lubbock to approve zoning for a new hospital in South Lubbock. The request will happen at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
The health system is asking Lubbock City Council members to re-designate more than 13 acres of land near 110th and Slide Rd.
This would replace the old Sparkman’s Nursery location.
Council documents show the new hospital would have a clinic, rehab services and an emergency room. Hospital officials are not sure if the property will have inpatient beds, but they want to get the zoning in place so they are prepared for the future.
The zoning commission held a public hearing on the matter and no one spoke in favor or against to the request. Commission members voted six to zero to approve the motion, and the item is now forwarded to City Council for consideration.
