Some severe storms possible, last day of early voting, UMC to propose new hospital

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | April 27, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:59 AM

Today is designated as a KCBD First Alert Weather Day.

Possibly severe storms are possible later tonight, heading into Wednesday in some parts of the South Plains.

  • Large hail, gusty wind and rain are possible.
  • Updated information will be provided through today here: www.kcbd.com/weather/

University Medical Center will ask the city council to approve a zoning change for a new hospital near 110th Street and Slide Road.

Early voting ends today for the May 1 election.

About 4,000 acres of the Lincoln National Forest near Ruidoso, New Mexico has burned.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a New York gun rights case.

President Joe Biden could announce new guidance today on wearing masks outside.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely be different for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

