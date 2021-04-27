Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,
Today is designated as a KCBD First Alert Weather Day.
Possibly severe storms are possible later tonight, heading into Wednesday in some parts of the South Plains.
- Large hail, gusty wind and rain are possible.
- Updated information will be provided through today here: www.kcbd.com/weather/
University Medical Center will ask the city council to approve a zoning change for a new hospital near 110th Street and Slide Road.
- The building would include an emergency room, clinic and rehab services.
- The council will meet at 4:30 p.m. today.
- Read more here: University Medical Center proposing south Lubbock hospital location
Early voting ends today for the May 1 election.
- More than 20,500 Lubbock County residents have already cast a ballot.
- Polling locations can be found here: Error in Spanish found on voting mailer sent to registered voters
About 4,000 acres of the Lincoln National Forest near Ruidoso, New Mexico has burned.
- Evacuation orders are now in effect for some residents near that area.
- High winds have been giving crews issues as they respond.
- Read more here: Evacuation Order issued in Lincoln County, fire near Ruidoso expands
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a New York gun rights case.
- New York says residents can carry a concealed handgun only if they prove a special need for self-protection.
- Critics say the rule makes it nearly impossible to get a license.
- Get the details here: Supreme Court to take up right to carry gun for self-defense
President Joe Biden could announce new guidance today on wearing masks outside.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely be different for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.
