Fire Marshal’s Office investigating multiple suspicious fires reported in central Lubbock Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information about multiple suspicious fires reported Monday evening.
Between 5:25 p.m. and 7:52 p.m. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to six fires located between Indiana and University Avenues from 26th street to 53rd.
All of the fires started in the alleys of the involved locations causing damage to grass, dumpsters, fences and one shed, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Marshall’s Office at 806-775-2646.
