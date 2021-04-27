Fire Marshal’s Office investigating multiple suspicious fires reported in central Lubbock Monday

By KCBD Staff | April 27, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 2:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for any information about multiple suspicious fires reported Monday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to six fires between 5:25 PM and 7:52 PM. The fires were located between Indiana Ave and University Ave from 26th St to 53rd St. (Source: Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office)

All of the fires started in the alleys of the involved locations causing damage to grass, dumpsters, fences and one shed, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Marshall’s Office at 806-775-2646.

