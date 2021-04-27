Lubbock ISD police officer on administrative leave after DWI arrest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock school district police officer has been released from jail after being arrested for drunk driving over the weekend.
According to reports, Frank Salas Picon, 58, was taken into custody after his vehicle rear-ended another just before midnight on Saturday. An open container was found in his car, according to a police report.
The responding officer also reported Picon’s speech was very slurred and he had a hard time walking.
He posted at $15,000 bond and was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Lubbock ISD has placed Picon on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an investigation into the incident.
