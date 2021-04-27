Lubbock man indicted on charge of injury to a child, serious bodily injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ryshaad Marquis Perry, 25, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
Around March 5, 2021, the victim made an outcry to the mother in regards to Perry assaulting the victim, according to the police report. The child complained her neck was sore and the victim’s mother noticed red marks on the child’s neck. The mother notified police.
Perry initially denied to ever choking the victim and stated that he doesn’t even play with the victim like that.
The police report states Perry later admitted to police he choked the victim. During a polygraph interview Perry stated, “I choked (the victim) because I was frustrated with her, boom!” Perry later stated that he couldn’t believe he admitted to choking the victim, and became very emotional and began to cry.
Ryshaad Marquis Perry is not currently in jail at this time.
