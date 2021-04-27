Lubbock man indicted on charge of online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jacob Durisseau, 20, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
According to the indictment, Durisseau is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a minor around March 26, 2021. Durisseau knowingly solicited the minor by text message or other electronic communications to meet with him.
Jacob Durisseau is not currently in jail at this time
KCBD will provide additional updates when more information is provided.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.