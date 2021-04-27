Man charged with aggravated robbery of Rita’s Donuts, Cricket Wireless

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in two aggravated robberies that happened on April 1 and April 3, 2021 has been officially charged by a Lubbock County grand jury.
The first aggravated robbery happened on April 1, 2021 around 8 a.m. Police say a man, now identified as 36-year-old Dereck Garcia, entered through the lobby doors of Rita’s Donuts. He went to the counter and pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee. He told her not to scream or make any noise. The employee removed the money from the register and gave it to him. He went to his truck and left.
Two days later, Cricket Wireless at 3106 50th Street was robbed just after 2 p.m. The police report says the suspect walked inside and began asking the employee about items inside the store, but seemed uninterested. The employee left him alone to browse the store. When the employee went back to the register, the suspect walked up to him and pointed a gun at him. He then told the employee to give him all the cash. The employee put it on the counter and the suspect grabbed the money and ran out of the business.
Police were able to see vehicle information from surrounding surveillance cameras. The suspect vehicle was stolen, and it matched the vehicle description from the Rita’s Donut robbery.
A detective found the suspect vehicle, but the suspect was not inside.
Garcia’s fingerprints were found on the stolen pickup.
In December 2020, Garcia was indicted on a separate charge of aggravated robbery from Oct. 10, 2020 at Dollar General at 96th and University.
According to police, Garcia entered the store through the main door, walked through a couple of aisles and then approached the front of the store. After waiting for the cashier to finish checking out customers, Garcia displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied, and Garcia fled the store in a white Chevrolet truck.
He was arrested on Oct. 22, 2020 and released from jail in March 2021 after posting a bond.
Garcia is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined bond of $450,000.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.