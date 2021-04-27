Man with stalking conviction charged with stalking again

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man convicted in 2019 for stalking has been indicted by a grand jury on another charge of stalking.
Bobby Fulbright, 45, of Lubbock, is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
According to court documents, Fulbright was convicted in October of 2019 on the charge of stalking.
In 2020, Police were notified by a mother that on Labor Day, she had observed Fulbright’s car driving down her alley when her children were playing in the pool.
The woman told police she noted Fulbright’s car passing the home “approximately 10-15 times” in the month and a half following Labor Day.
The Police Report states the woman believed Fulbright watched her home enough to learn her husband’s work schedule, as he would drive down her alley when he wasn’t home.
According to the police report, the woman is a licensed handgun carrier and she armed herself in case something happened.
The woman said he would leave his car and “pretend to do stuff” such as walking to the dumpster or looking under his car.
One day, the woman and her friend confronted Fulbright, asking him to leave saying they would call police.
That night, she told police she noted the car drive by several times. With help from a neighbor, the woman arranged to meet with Police, telling officers she believed Fulbright needs help.
The woman told police she did not believe Fulbright would do anything to her, but officers in the report state they believe Fulbright’s actions “placed her in fear.”
Fulbright has been in jail since April 13, 2021, on a charge of stalking with a previous conviction.
In Tuesday’s indictment, the court noted Fulbright had previously been convicted on a charge of stalking in 2019.
