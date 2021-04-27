One Class at a Time: Irons Middle School teacher, South Plains Food Bank awarded $500

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Irons Middle School teacher Ian Klotzman is the ninth 2020-2021 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
“It is mind boggling,” Klotzman said. “I really believe every teacher, especially the ones I work with and the ones that I know, we all go that extra mile. We all put in the extra bit of something for our students, for our kids. To be nominated, to be recognized, it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling but I also know that every single one of the teachers that I work with is just as deserving as I am of this award.”
Klotzman is in his 12th year of teaching. He’s spent eight years at Lubbock ISD’s Irons Middle School as the choir teacher. It’s the same school that he attended and where he found his calling.
“My choir directors really just instilled a love and passion for music and music education,” Klotzman said. “I decided, probably when I was about 17 or 18, that’s what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Klotzman told KCBD that he discovered a passion for choir as a student but was able to use that experience to learn important social skills and life lessons. He hopes his students are given the same opportunity.
“When students are in a program that is of high quality, they’re getting more than just what you see on the surface, which is that beautiful music,” Klotzman said. “They’re a part of the place where they’re learning how to deal with other people, how to work well with other people. They’re learning social skills, things that really they can take for the rest of our lives and use in every aspect of who they are, as their being, as their identity. For me, it’s really important to help start that in middle school choir.”
The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Klotzman chose the South Plains Food Bank, knowing how vital that resource is to students and their families.
“They’re just like teachers,” Klotzman said. “They really go above and beyond to help nurture, not just the people around, but the entire community. They reach out to all kinds of different places we wouldn’t even think they go. They have some amazing programs that really just find those people that are in need.”
The South Plains Food Bank said $500 can help provide 1,500 meals.
“It’s amazing to see our community noticing what we are doing to help our other community members,” SPFB’s Vanessa Morelion said. “It makes us happy to be able to see that others are able to follow our mission and be behind our mission to feed the South Plains. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to fight hunger. Having somebody like Mr. Klotzman believe in our mission to fight against hunger, it’s so great to see.”
Klotzman believes that creating a successful and great sounding choir requires that investment into who the students are and their well-being.
“Then, of course, being willing to work with them and to be patient with them and to take care of them and to love and nurture them in my classroom,” Klotzman said. “That’s how you get beautiful sounds.”
