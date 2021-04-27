One Class at a Time: Irons Middle School teacher, South Plains Food Bank awarded $500

“When students are in a program that is of high quality, they’re getting more than just what you see on the surface, which is that beautiful music,” Klotzman said. “They’re a part of the place where they’re learning how to deal with other people, how to work well with other people. They’re learning social skills, things that really they can take for the rest of our lives and use in every aspect of who they are, as their being, as their identity. For me, it’s really important to help start that in middle school choir.”