First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dickens County, Northeastern Garza County and Crosby County until 2:30 PM CDT.
At 1:31 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Southland, or 10 miles north of Post, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Crosbyton, Spur, White River Lake, Kalgary and Caprock.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD) because of the potential for severe thunderstorms through tonight. Please be “weather aware,” watch for possible watches and warnings which may be issued, watch for forecast updates, and have a plan. What will you and your family do if severe weather threatens?
Based on this afternoon’s data, I expect isolated strong, possibly severe, thunderstorms this afternoon. Then isolated to scattered strong to severe storms this evening into tonight.
Very large hail, perhaps greater than 2 inches (dia.) is the main threat with these storms. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, however, are possible.
As I noted here yesterday, not every person or spot will experience severe weather, a thunderstorm, or even rain. The chance of severe weather at your location is slight, but so is the chance of measurable rainfall. For both, the potential is lowest over the western viewing area, greatest over the eastern viewing area.
Otherwise today will be mostly cloudy, very warm, and gusty. Critical fire weather conditions continue over the western KCBD viewing area. Independent of thunderstorm activity, there may be blowing dust. Thunderstorm winds may produce walls of blowing dust, sometimes called haboobs.
We are, of course, watching developments and will keep you updated. Keep an eye on our forecast here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App - it is free to download from your app/play store.
