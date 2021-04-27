Price of consumer, household goods mostly up because of pandemic, freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Consumers may notice grocery and other household bills are going up. Some of that may be short-lived, others may stick around.
There are two factors contributing to that.
One, the devastation the pandemic had on economies. Two, the far-reaching effects winter storms had in Texas.
“Prices are going up because demand is going back up,” Michael Noel, Texas Tech economics professor, said. “Now, some prices are going up just because they had gone down before and they’re catching up to where they would have been anyway.”
Demand for gasoline is going back up from extremely low prices last year. Then, factor in this time of year, when fuel demand is up.
That demand is also going up for food, which continues to suffer because of the pandemic. It is also reeling from winter storm natural gas shutdowns.
“That’s created a fertilizer shortage,” Noel said. “The fertilizer shortage is actually causing crops either to fail or to be more expensive to produce.”
For some goods, it could be a shorter timeline for a few prices to go down. But other goods could continue to see increases.
This should not be looked at as a problem, but rather a return to normalcy.
“Some of the prices increases that you’re seeing are just making up for what were very abnormally low prices during COVID,” Noel said.
