Ropesville teen charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old Ropesville resident has been officially charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
Ethan Scott Jenkins is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, Jenkins was in possession of 77 videos and 365 photos of child pornography.
His Dropbox was searched after a search warrant was executed. The court documents revealed Jenkins had a folder labeled “Bad Boy” on the Dropbox account. The children depicted in the photos and video ranged from a few months old to 14 years old.
“The vast majority of these videos were young boys from approximately 5-10 years old performing sexual acts on themselves, performing a sexual act with another young boy, or being sexually assaulted by an adult male,” the court documents said.
There were also approximately 98 photos of child pornography in the same folder labeled “bad boy.”
Another folder labeled camera uploads contained about 267 photos of child pornography.
His next court hearing is scheduled for early June.
