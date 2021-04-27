Smith South Plains expands to Plainview, changes name

Dealer, Annette Sykora, expressed enthusiasm about the new location saying, “We are excited to join and serve Plainview and surrounding communities doing what we know best, selling and servicing new Fords with kindness and integrity.” Regarding the name change Sykora states, “We are very pleased about the introduction of our new company name; Smith Auto Family, because it allows us to better represent our business to our customers and puts our highest value, which has always been ‘family,’ right at the forefront of our business. We’re honored to continue serving the people of West Texas as Smith Auto Family, and to add Plainview to the wonderful communities of which we are a part.”