Smith South Plains expands to Plainview, changes name

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Smith South Plains has expanded their business and changed the name of the company.
Smith South Plains has served West Texas since 1952. The name of the company, now Smith Auto Family, was announced on April 27, 2021.
The company also announced a new location. To go along with their current locations in Slaton and Levelland, a Ford dealership is expected to open mid-August 2021 in Plainview.
“Smith Auto Family better reflects what our company does– and that is families helping families find and take great care of their vehicles,” states Marketing Director, Nicole Campbell. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed.
The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.
Dealer, Annette Sykora, expressed enthusiasm about the new location saying, “We are excited to join and serve Plainview and surrounding communities doing what we know best, selling and servicing new Fords with kindness and integrity.” Regarding the name change Sykora states, “We are very pleased about the introduction of our new company name; Smith Auto Family, because it allows us to better represent our business to our customers and puts our highest value, which has always been ‘family,’ right at the forefront of our business. We’re honored to continue serving the people of West Texas as Smith Auto Family, and to add Plainview to the wonderful communities of which we are a part.”
