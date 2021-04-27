Severe Thunderstorm Watch across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the eastern South Plains. Storms are likely in Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Kent, King and Motley counties over the next few hours. The Watch is in effect until 9 pm.
The primary threats will be large hail, high winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and a low chance of isolated tornado development.
Storms will like move northeast with a chance of two inch size hail and winds over 60 mph. There’s a chance of locally heavy rainfall with some of the storms.
This evening could bring another chance of severe storms will develop over the eastern South Plains and possibly as far west at Interstate 27.
The severe threats will remain the same with a possibility of isolated tornados in the northeastern counties.
Showers and storms may continue across the area through tomorrow morning.
