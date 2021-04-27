Truck driver shortage could cause gas shortage

(CNN) – Gas stations might be running out of gas this summer.
It has nothing to do with a crude oil shortage, but instead a shortage of truck drivers.
Tanker truckers require special certification, including a commercial driver’s license. There are also weeks of training after being hired.
The National Tank Truck Carriers, an industry trade group, says up to 25% of tank trucks are parked heading into this summer because of a lack of qualified drivers.
At this point in 2019, only 10% of trucks were sitting idle for that reason.
Many drivers left the business a year ago when gasoline demand plummeted because of pandemic-related shutdowns.
Also, many driver schools closed early during the pandemic and haven’t caught up with demand.
