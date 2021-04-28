City council OKs nearly $28 million for 3 projects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council voted to spend nearly $28 million to fund three major projects.
Council members voted unanimously to issue certificates of obligation without voter approval.
The projects are to build a new fire station, widen west Erskine Street and pave five miles of dirt streets in Lubbock.
During the last council meeting Mayor Dan Pope and District 4 Councilman Steve Massengale voted against moving forward this way. They wanted to projects to go before voters before bonds were issued.
There will be another council meeting June 22 before the bonds are sold for the projects.
