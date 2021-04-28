Clovis officials arrest man involved in shooting near 5th and Ross, resulting 2 deaths

Clovis officials arrest man involved in shooting near 5th and Ross, resulting 2 deaths
Danny Price (Source: CPD)
By Bailie Myers and Kaitlin Johnson | April 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 7:57 PM

CLOVIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has arrested the suspect who is involved in the shooting that left one wounded and one dead.

Around 8:52 a.m., officers responded to the area for shots fired calls.

They found a person with a gunshot wound outside of a building on North Prince Street, less than two blocks from the shots fired call.

The victim, a 58-year-old Ricky Johnson, had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and later died from his wounds.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found another person, a 53-year-old Kennedy Hodge, who had received multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.

The suspect, 54-year-old Danny Price, has been charged with first degree murder, Tampering with Evidence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer.

Price is currently being detained in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA ADVISORY Release date: 04/28/21 Incident: Homicide Location: 700 Block of East 5th...

Posted by Clovis Police Department on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.