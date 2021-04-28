Clovis officials arrest man involved in shooting near 5th and Ross, resulting 2 deaths

CLOVIS, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has arrested the suspect who is involved in the shooting that left one wounded and one dead.
Around 8:52 a.m., officers responded to the area for shots fired calls.
They found a person with a gunshot wound outside of a building on North Prince Street, less than two blocks from the shots fired call.
The victim, a 58-year-old Ricky Johnson, had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and later died from his wounds.
At the scene of the shooting, officers found another person, a 53-year-old Kennedy Hodge, who had received multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds.
The suspect, 54-year-old Danny Price, has been charged with first degree murder, Tampering with Evidence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer.
Price is currently being detained in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.