Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

City council OKs 3 projects, fire near Ruidoso grows, Biden to give public address tonight

Daybreak Today - April 28
By Michael Cantu | April 28, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 8:00 AM

On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock City Council voted in favor of issuing certificates of obligation for three city projects.

  • The $28 million will go toward a new fire station, widening Erskine Street and paving five miles of dirt roads.

What will the weather be like today?

Early voting for the May 1 election is over.

The Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso, New Mexico has grown to around 12,000 acres.

  • It is not a threat to the public but has a lot of dry fuels that could allow it to become more dangerous.
  • A new team of first responders takes over later this morning.
  • Get the latest here: Three Rivers Fire Evening Update

A North Carolina judge will rule today if body camera footage of the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting will be made public.

President Joe Biden will make his first joint address to Congress tonight.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.