Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

The Lubbock City Council voted in favor of issuing certificates of obligation for three city projects.
- The $28 million will go toward a new fire station, widening Erskine Street and paving five miles of dirt roads.
Early voting for the May 1 election is over.
- More than 25,600 people cat ballots in Lubbock County.
- Election day is Saturday.
- Take a look at ballot information here: Lubbock County Elections Office
The Three Rivers Fire near Ruidoso, New Mexico has grown to around 12,000 acres.
- It is not a threat to the public but has a lot of dry fuels that could allow it to become more dangerous.
- A new team of first responders takes over later this morning.
- Get the latest here: Three Rivers Fire Evening Update
A North Carolina judge will rule today if body camera footage of the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting will be made public.
- He died last week after being shot by deputies as they served a warrant.
- The FBI is investigating the shooting.
- Read the latest: FBI starts probe into death of Black man killed by deputies
President Joe Biden will make his first joint address to Congress tonight.
- He will discuss his vision for America and lay out policy priorities.
- The address will begin at 8 p.m./ 9 p.m. eastern time.
- Read more here: Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
