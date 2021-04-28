KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Caesar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Caesar, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit bull who has been at the shelter almost a month.
Staff say he is a sweet dog with puppy energy and ready to learn new tricks. Caesar is up to date on his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Wednesday, April 28, have been waived. Please go to the shelter and meet this sweet boy, he’s waiting for his forever home.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.
