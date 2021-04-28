LISD high school students receive vaccines on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through a partnership with the health department dozens of teenagers got their first pfizer dose, which is approved for 16- to 17-year-old.
“Definitely an interesting experience because its not something that I had ever expected, you know getting a vaccine at school, but its nice that we have the privilege to do that,” one student said.
Students have had a rough year taking COVID-19 precautions, but now they can get a vaccine just down the hall.
“It will be easier for me to socialize with people and offers more opportunities for me as a child,” one student said.
Coordinator for health services Paulette Reznick says students were given Pfizer, which is approved for 16-year-old. Parents had to sign a consent form.
“We were excited that the data showed that its safe for those students. Its just one more layer of protection for our community and for our schools,” Reznick said.
The Lubbock health department is not only helping students, but also Lubbock ISD staff.
“The health department has allowed us to have 200 slots, every week for our staff,” Reznick said.
