Los Hermanos Familia to host Lubbock’s 9th annual Cinco De Mayo Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Los Hermanos Familia will host Lubbock’s 9th annual Cinco De Mayo parade Saturday, May 1.
This year’s theme is “!Flores y Colores! - Flowers and Colors!” – Participants are encouraged to showcase “our objective in strengthening families, and building community.”
“This year we are urging schools and organizations and families to share the richness of their existence, their history, and prepare floats that are rich in color. By especially showcasing the contributions of our Mexican American and Hispanic community, we promote their contributions,” Christy Martinez-Garcia, Parade Chair, said.
The Hispanic community encourages veterans, family members, role models, schools, athletes, marching bands, small and corporate businesses to be participate.
Parade Date: May 1, 2021. Set-Up 9 a.m. Start-Up at 10 a.m.
Route begins at First Baptist Church at Broadway and Ave. U, moves east on Broadway to Ave. M, then north on Ave. M to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot. Participants must check-in and enter through Ave. V.
