Strong storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong storms for the southeast South Plains this evening and a chance for more storms and showers overnight.
An upper level storm to the west and a cold front will continue rain chances overnight and into Thursday. It will also be cooler tomorrow with clouds and the potential for rain.
While there is a slight chance of an isolated severe storm in the southeast tonight, most of the storms will be strong, but not severe with rain, lightning, gusty winds and some small hail overnight.
It will be cooler due to the cold front with lows in Lubbock and areas north in the 40s Thursday morning followed by highs in the 60s in the afternoon.
The cooler temps will remain into Friday with another night of 40s and highs in the 60s and maybe a few 70s.
The weekend will be slightly warmer Saturday and much warmer and sunny on Sunday. There could still be a slight chance of rain for east and southern areas on Saturday.
